Early voting in Cattaraugus County described as slow

Early voting in Cattaraugus County remained slow as the fourth day of voting came to a close on Tuesday.
There had been 32 early votes tallied between the county’s two sites as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday — 26 in the Olean site at Jamestown Community College and six at the Board of Elections office in Little Valley.
There are 10 municipalities — including the City of Olean — with primaries ending with regular in-person voting on the June 22 primary at the regular election districts.
The initial turnout for early voting has been as expected, very low, said Republican Election Commissioner Cortney Spittler. ”There is almost always a low turnout for primaries,” she added.
“Voters haven’t fully embraced the convenience of early voting,” Spittler said. “I don’t know if it results in more voters, or just spreads out those who were planning to vote. We would like to see more people use it.”
It seems many people like voting in person on Primary or Election Day, Spittler said.
There are nine days of early voting. The Olean site is in the Magnano Room at the Cutco Building, 305 N. Barry St.; and in the Board of Elections offices at 207 Rock City Street in Little Valley.
Today’s early voting hours are from noon to 8 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Primary voting on the 22nd will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Democrats Ezra L. Johnson and Sonya M. McCall are facing off in a primary to run for the Ward 4 seat in November against the winner of the Republican primary between David F. Paone and Linda M. Edstrom, a former alderman and county legislator.
McCall is also running on the Working Families Party line in November and Johnson is running on an independent line. Edstrom has secured the Conservative Party line.
Ward 4, Alderman Steve Barnard, a Republican appointed to the seat after former alderman Kevin Dougherty resigned last year to take a job with the city, did not seek a full two-year term.
Two towns — Dayton and Freedom — have primaries for supervisor and five towns — Ashford, Dayton, East Otto, Freedom and Portville — have highway superintendent primaries.
A rundown of town primaries follows:
Ashford
Republicans Shawn M. Lafferty and Keith R. Butcher are vying for a two year vacancy as highway superintendent. Butcher was appointed to the post after the resignation of Tim Engels in December 2020. Butcher will also appear on the Conservative line. There is no Democratic candidate.
Dayton
In Dayton, Supervisor Angie M. Mardino-Miller and Mark A. Smith are vying for the Republican nomination for a two-year term as supervisor. Mardino-Miller is also running on the Conservative Party line. There is no Democratic candidate.
Town Clerk Ruth V. Bennett is being challenged in a Republican primary for a two-year term by Jacqueline M. MacDonald. There is no Democratic candidate.
Three candidates are running for two councilman seats for four-year terms in the Republican primary. They are inclubent Christine M. Rupp, David J. Kohler and Donald L. Bartlett Jr. Rupp is also in the Conservative line in the November election.
Highway Superintendent Thomas J. Chupa is being challenged in the Republican primary by former highway superintendent Brian J. Taber. Chupa is running on the Conservative line in November.
East Otto
Highway Superintendent Thomas M. Benz is being challenged in a Republican primary by Michael D. Grey for a four-year term as highway superintendent. Benz is also running on the Democratic and Conservative lines.
Farmersville
There are four candidates in the Republican primary for two councilmen seats with four-year terms on the Farmersville Town Board.
They are: incumbent Pamela J. Tilton, Douglas M. Thompson, Dale E. Scurr and James P. Karaszewski. Tilton and Scurr are also on the Democratic line in November and Karaszewski and Thompson will be on the Conservative Party line.
Freedom
Two Freedom town councilmen — one on one side of the local wind turbine controversy and the other candidate on the other side — are running in the Republican primary for town supervisor to succeed Randy Lester, who did not seek re-election. It is for a four-year term. Lester is running for a councilman’s seat in November.
Councilman Dustin Bliss, who is in favor of the Alle-Catt Wind Farm project and has turbine leases on his property, is also running on the Democratic line in November, while Councilman Geoffrey Milks is also on the Conservative line.
Also in Freedom, Highway Superintendent James B. Haggerty is being challenged in a Republican primary by Russell G. Rhoads for the four-year post. Haggerty is also on the Democratic line in November.
Little Valley
There are three candidates in the Republican primary for two seats for a four-year term on the Little Valley Town Board. The candidates are incumbent Holly R. Urbanski, Timothy J. Zimbardi and Jerry A. Titus II. Urbanski and Titus are also on the Conservative line in November.
Portville
Highway Superintendent Todd J. Shaw is being challenged by Ryan W. Hatch in a Republican primary for a four-year term as highway superintendent. Shaw is also listed on the independent Right To Work Party in November.