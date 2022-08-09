Early voting in Cattaraugus County

Ryan Hitchcock of Olean prepares to submit his ballot during early voting Oct. 25 on the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College. The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections has set early voting dates and times for this month's primary election and special congressional election, which is Aug. 23.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler have announced early voting for the 2022 special congressional election and the Republican congressional primary election will be held Aug. 13-21.

The special congressional election is set to fill the remaining months of former 23rd District representative Tom Reed’s term. The Republican congressional primary will nominate a candidate to run for the seat, in November, for a new four-year term.

