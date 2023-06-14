Starting on Saturday, there will be nine days of early voting prior to the June 27 primary voting in Cattaraugus County.
Early voting will be offered in two locations — Cattaraugus County Board of Elections, 207 Rock City St., Little Valley, and SUNY Jamestown Community College, Cutco Building Magnano Room, 305 N. Barry St., Olean.
The dates and hours of early voting are:
• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.
• June 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• June 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• June 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enrolled Republican voters in Cattaraugus County Legislature District 5 — the City of Olean and towns of Olean, Portville and Hinsdale, and Republicans in the towns of Dayton, Farmersville, Machias, New Albion and Red House are the only voters who will be voting in the primary.
Five Republicans, including three incumbents and a former county legislator, are running for four seats in the new District 5. They are incumbent Legislators Rick Smith, Kelly Andreano and Frank Higgins, former legislator Steve Teachman and Kevin Dougherty, a former Olean city alderman.
TOWN PRIMARY RACES IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
* denotes incumbent
DAYTON
Supervisor: Aaron M. Huber (R), Paul M. Luce* (R, C), Jacqueline M. Mac Donald (R). There is one seat up for election and three Republican candidates, triggering a primary for that party. Incumbent Luce is on the Conservative line.
Clerk: Rachelle L. Cook* (R) and Kelly L. Kuhaneck (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Councilmembers: Thomas J. Chupa (R, C), Donna M. Crisanti (R), Jake Hansen-Ivett* (R, C), David J. Kohler* (R). There are two seats up for election and four Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Highway superintendent: Brian J. Taber (D, R) and Larry R. Miller* (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
FARMERSVILLE
Supervisor: Pamela J. Tilton (D, R) and Melanie Louise Brown* (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Clerk: Bridget A. Holmes* (D, R).
Councilmembers: Thomas J. Callahan Jr.* (D, R), Douglas P. Seymour* (D, R), Joshua J. Lord (R, C) and Harold B. McCown (R, C). There are two seats up for election and four Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
MACHIAS
Supervisor: Stephen J. Cornwall* (R) and Joshua M. Dusterhus (R). ). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Councilmembers: Frank E. Bork* (R), Nicholas A. Glasner (R), and Rafael J. Tudela (R). There are two seats up for election and three Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
NEW ALBION
Highway superintendent: George E. Borrowdale (R) and David B. Rupp* (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
RED HOUSE
Highway superintendent: Brian R. Booth* (D, R) and Ryan Cody Anderson (R). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.