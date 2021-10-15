Eagle drying its wings

Olean photographer Dan Jordan took this photo of an American bald eagle perched on a dead tree across the Allegheny River from his vantage point in Vandalia. He went to the site after receiving a tip that an eagle pair was spending time there. “After a bit, the male stretched out its wings, seemingly to dry them and held the pose for the longest time. I can only surmise that it had been in the river because we have not had rain in a while. Perhaps the fog or dew left enough residual moisture on its wings to warrant this drying.” Dan rates this photo as “one of my best ever.”

