OLEAN — Officials with Eade Fitness 24/7 in Olean announced the results of the third-annual “Pump & Run” fundraiser recently held in Olean.
The event raised $655 for the United Way of Cattaraugus County. The competition consisted of a lightweight bench press for repetitions and a one-mile run from Eade Fitness to the Four Mile Brewery. Each bench press repetition is counted as 3 seconds. The total time gained by bench press is subtracted from the mile run time to complete scoring.
Athletes were divided by age group and gender. The bench press was 55 lbs., 65 lbs., 95 lbs. or 125 lbs., depending on the division entered.
Best men’s score was by Hugo Alverez, from Rochester, who recorded 50 bench press repetitions with 125 lbs. and ran the mile in 6 minutes and 7 seconds. Final score of 3:37.
Top 95 lb. bench press for men went to teenager Owen McDonald, from Bolivar, who recorded 55 repetitions and ran the mile in 6 minutes and 37 seconds. Final score of 3:52.
For women competitor’s, Grace Alfieri, from Boca Raton, Fla., completed 26 repetitions with 55 lbs. and ran the mile in 6 minutes and 53 seconds for a top final score of 5:35.
New in 2021 was the Couples division with a male lifter and female runner completing the format. JR and Brandy Bennion came in first place, with JR benching 125 lbs. for 54 repetitions and Brandy completing the mile run in 7 minutes 7 seconds for a score of 4:25.