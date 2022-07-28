OLEAN N— Eade Fitness 24/7 will host the annual Pump and Run to benefit United Way of Cattaraugus County on Aug. 5, beginning at 5 p.m.
The competition is a combination of a bench press and 1-mile run. Participants bench press a set weight based on age and gender. Each completed bench press rep removes 3.5 seconds from the participant’s run time on the 1 mile.
Bench press weight for men is 125 pounds, with teens and over age 60 benching 95 pounds. Bench press weight for women is 65 pounds, with teens and over age 60 using 55 pounds.
After completing the bench press challenge, participants run a 1-mile course, beginning at Eade Fitness and ending at the Four Mile Brewery on East Greene Street. An awards ceremony will be held at Four Mile immediately following the event.
All proceeds from the event will go toward the United Way's annual campaign.