OLEAN N— Eade Fitness 24/7 will host the annual Pump and Run to benefit United Way of Cattaraugus County on Aug. 5, beginning at 5 p.m.  

The competition is a combination of a bench press and 1-mile run. Participants bench press a set weight based on age and gender. Each completed bench press rep removes 3.5 seconds from the participant’s run time on the 1 mile.

