OLEAN — Traffic will be down to one lane Tuesday on East State Street at the intersection with Clark Street for a water valve replacement project.
The city’s Department of Public Works Water Division said the project will start at 8 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to take three to four hours to complete. Flaggers will be on hand to direct traffic and drivers can expect delays.
Water service will be off to surrounding homes and businesses from approximately 10:30 a.m. until the project is complete. Work is expected to be completed in one day and the westbound lane will be reopened as quickly as possible, officials said.
Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the work area and commuters are encouraged to use an alternate route.
MEANWHILE, water division workers completed an emergency fire hydrant repair on Stardust Lane, with work beginning in the morning.
Water service was off for residents on Stardust from VanBuren Avenue to Satellite Circle.