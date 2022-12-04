ALFRED — Alfred State College announced that Jill Dunn is joining the college’s Office of Institutional Advancement as the major gift officer.
Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Danielle White said, “I am looking forward to Jill joining our Advancement team. Her experience and knowledge will complement our team and together we will take our fundraising to the next level to make Alfred State the very best!”
Dunn holds an associate degree from Jamestown Community College and bachelor and master’s degree in business from St. Bonaventure University.
Dunn most recently worked at Journey Health System, where she was the vice president of institutional advancement. She has previously held development positions at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University.
In her role as major gift officer, Dunn is responsible for developing and stewarding key relationships to make transformative changes at the college. She will also work with the executive director and the president to determine the future college priorities and prepare for the next comprehensive campaign.