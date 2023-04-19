DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A Duke Center man is in McKean County Jail, charged with rape of a child, and with more than 1,200 counts of child pornography.
Sebastian H. Van Camp, 22, is charged in one case with two counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and IDSI with a victim less than 16, all first-degree felonies; two counts each of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older, second-degree felonies; corruption of minors and indecent assault of a victim less than 13, third-degree felonies; two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13, first-degree misdemeanors; and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16, second-degree misdemeanors.
In the second case, he’s charged with 312 counts of child pornography, second-degree felonies; 932 counts of child pornography as third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
According to the criminal complaint, the juvenile victim was 11 to 12 years old when the alleged sex acts took place. Van Camp was 19. The state police investigation began when a ChildLine report was received on March 13 alleging Van Camp “used the victim for sex.”
On April 17, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim, the complaint stated. She said that she had been sexually abused by Van Camp when she was 11 and 12, that he said he loved her, that they had sexual intercourse numerous times and she performed other sex acts as well, the complaint stated. She said the incidents took place in Van Camp’s garage and near a water hole behind the Otto-Eldred High School, according to the complaint.
Police interviewed Van Camp, who admitted to the same allegations, the complaint stated.
He was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail on $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on April 27.
In the second case, according to the criminal complaint, the state police Computer Crime Task Force received a tip that images involving nudity and child pornography were uploaded to Microsoft Bing visual search. The IP address was traced back to a Duke Center address where Van Camp resided.
On March 31, a search warrant was served on the residence, and a USB drive and a laptop were seized from Van Camp’s bedroom. That same day, police went to Van Camp’s place of employment and spoke with him. At first he denied searching for child pornography and allowed police to search his phone. Two images and one video were located on the phone, the complaint stated.
He told police he was “curious about (child porn) for some time,” and explained to police how he would find it online. He also told police that once a month, he goes to a food pantry at a local church. Police said Cybertips had also originated from that location. Van Camp told police there would be about a thousand child porn files on the USB drive. He agreed with police that “he possibly had a (child porn) addiction,” the complaint stated.
In total, police allegedly found 312 images and videos involving indecent contact and 933 of nudity, the complaint stated.
Van Camp was arraigned on charges in the second case as well, and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on April 27 for that case.