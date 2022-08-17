OLEAN — Three different drought monitoring systems now have Cattaraugus and Allegany counties under drought watches.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an updated drought watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. The watch now includes most New York counties except those located in the Adirondack, Eastern Great Lakes, and New York Metropolitan regions.
New York state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
“While recent rains have helped, severe dry conditions continue to persist across the state,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers should take steps to conserve water whenever possible in the areas now under a designated drought watch. Simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to our efforts to help prevent any increased drought levels.”
A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state drought watch. The system is aimed as a guide for public and private water suppliers and withdrawals.
While not mandated under a watch, Hochul’s office encourages homeowners to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use through several means:
- Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration.
- Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants.
- Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;
- Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.
- Fix leaking pipes, hoses and faucets.
The city of Olean wastewater treatment plant, which tracks weather information in the city on a daily basis, reported the city received 3.1 inches of rain in June, 3.18 inches of rain in July and 0.72 inches of rain in the first 15 days of August.
The Allegheny River was at 0.77 feet and falling at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The last time the river was above 2 feet was July 3.
Low water levels have also been reported in the Allegheny Reservoir, according to data collected by the Army Corps of Engineers. On Tuesday morning, the reservoir was at 1,319.84 feet above mean sea level, compared to 1,327.66 feet on the same day in 2021. The normal summer pool level at the reservoir is 1,325.5 feet — almost 5 feet higher than the level Tuesday.
Wolf Run Marina off Route 59 in Warren County closed for the season on Thursday due to low water levels.
Cattaraugus County officials did not return a request for comment by press time on the situation at the county-owned Onoville Marina on the reservoir.
Another monitoring system declaration issued last week is expected to remain in effect when updated later this week.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Olean area is experiencing a moderate drought — the second step on a five-tier drought scale. Portions of New York City and the Hudson River valley are classified as a severe drought — step three on the scale — while about half the state is in the first two tiers.
The report, last released Thursday, will be updated later this week.
THE DEC DIVISION of Forest Protection also reported Tuesday that almost the entire state is at high risk of fire danger.
Under the rating, “all fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes,” the DEC reported. “Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.”
Only the St. Lawrence Fire Danger Rating Area and the Adirondacks High Peaks are at a lower — moderate — rating.
While camping in the backcountry or using fire outside, New Yorkers are advised to:
- Use existing campfire rings where possible.
- Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, and leaves. Pile extra wood away from the fire.
- Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs, and other flammable materials.
- Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.
- Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.