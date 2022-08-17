Drought map 8/16/22

OLEAN — Three different drought monitoring systems now have Cattaraugus and Allegany counties under drought watches.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an updated drought watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. The watch now includes most New York counties except those located in the Adirondack, Eastern Great Lakes, and New York Metropolitan regions.

