Drone obstacle course proposed for Salamanca playground

SALAMANCA — Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … a drone?
That’s what city and school district officials in Salamanca are hoping people will say when driving or walking by the Elm Street playground several months from now.
The Common Council Wednesday authorized the installation of a drone course at the playground, which will be constructed primarily of used and donated materials.
Councilman Barry Smith, R-Ward 3, and science teacher Cheryl Johnson presented the idea to the Board of Education on Tuesday and the city council Wednesday. Smith said they began discussing the idea several months ago as a way to bring more recreational ideas into the city for the youth.
“I got to thinking how can we take the technology in the classroom and bring it outside for the kids to play with?” said Smith, who also chairs the city recreation commission. “We designed it, the kids helped, got excited about it and ran with it.”
About two-thirds of the Elm Street playground site is unable to be developed for sports fields or play equipment because the ground is too uneven with a steep slope along the north border, which Smith said made it a perfect candidate for a drone obstacle course.
“It’s been awesome watching the kids come up with the ideas and build upon it,” he said. “The kids will be going from concept to designing it to going out and marking the field where it will be going.”
Johnson, who teaches the school’s drone course, said industrial arts teacher Shawn Howard and Smith had suggested a number of obstacle ideas and mapped out three levels of difficulty for the courses at the park.
“We were trying to figure out what size hoops and what size openings between obstacles are going to be good for beginners, intermediate and advanced flyers,” she said.
Johnson said the course would be for everyday hobbyists with smaller drones that cost $50 to $100 rather than the large professional drones that cost thousands of dollars.
Smith said the obstacles will be mounted or hanging from several feet off the ground to 20 feet up in the air, which will change the operator’s perspective and challenge them on their depth perception skills.
“Some of them are going to be turning with the wind so you have moving obstacles,” Smith added. “A couple will be dropping down through a barrel so you lose sight of it for a few seconds and then figure it from there. Some of them are going to be hanging on chains.”
In the research they did for other drone courses, Smith said the Salamanca one would be the closest one for about 300 miles.
“We also figure the fire departments could use it, or the police department or whatever group that needs it,” he said. “When they need to do drone recertification training, they have some place to practice.”
Johnson said there are six students who have become FAA Part 107 certified to fly drones commercially and charge to use the drone for business purposes. She said licensed drone pilots can make $80,000 to upwards of $250,000 annually, and no advanced degree is necessary.
One student recently did a fly over for a construction company doing work at the Sturgeon Point Marina on Lake Erie and mapped out what the site looked like to compare and contrast the changes in the shore, Johnson said.
“For the contractor to see what it looks like up above, he’s just absolutely thrilled,” she said.
Johnson said the school also was contacted by the town of Evans, which includes Sturgeon Point, Angola on the Lake and Lake Erie Beach, and wants the students to do a flyover of the shore line to use on the town’s website and for promotional uses.
Dr. Mark Beehler, Salamanca’s school district superintendent, said only a handful of schools in the state offer a drone program of this level with the closest ones in the Syracuse area. He said some closer districts have visited Salamanca to see the programs in action.