Judge's gavel
File photo

LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean woman was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Tuesday to up to four years in state prison on charges including vehicular assault, fleeing from a police officer and driving while intoxicated.

Kristiana M. Rivera, 22, was indicted Nov. 10, 2021, in connection with a March 26, 2021, incident that began on Garden Avenue and ended with her car crashing into the Irish Famine Memorial monument in War Veterans Park, shattering it.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social