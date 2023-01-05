LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean woman was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Tuesday to up to four years in state prison on charges including vehicular assault, fleeing from a police officer and driving while intoxicated.
Kristiana M. Rivera, 22, was indicted Nov. 10, 2021, in connection with a March 26, 2021, incident that began on Garden Avenue and ended with her car crashing into the Irish Famine Memorial monument in War Veterans Park, shattering it.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz sentenced Rivera to 1 1/2 to 4 years in state prison for her conviction of second-degree vehicular assault, unlawfully fleeing police and DWI. The sentence will run concurrent with her probation violation.
Olean Police Officer Jason Baum fired eight shots from his .40-caliber Glock service weapon at the car Rivera was driving on Garden Avenue as it sped toward him. The bullets struck the car, but neither the driver or another occupant were struck. The patrolman was unhurt.
Both occupants were injured when the car crashed into the monument about a mile away as police gave chase. Part of the monument fell onto the car, causing it to catch fire. Police removed the occupants from the burning car.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said, after an independent investigation, that there was no basis for bringing charges against the patrolman.
IN OTHER COURT ACTION:
Ploetz sentenced Benjamin W. Burroughs, 27, of Ellicottville, to 364 days in the county jail for his conviction of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred June 28, 2021 in the town of Napoli when Burroughs knowingly and unlawfully possessed methamphetamine.
Stacy L. Alger, 49, of Olean pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The incident occurred on April 5 in the city of Olean when the defendant operated a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition on a public roadway when her license was suspended or revoked as a result of an alcohol-related offense.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2024, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
Sunny Kennedy, 49, of Salamanca, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, ignition interlock, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to keep right.
The incident occurred May 26 in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway in an intoxicated condition. The case was adjourned for motions.
Justin Szary, 38, of Salamanca was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, second-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
The incident occurred on April 16 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant possessed a weapon and with intent to harass, threaten or alarm another person and knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child younger than 17. The case was adjourned for motions.
James C. Noise, 28, of Salamanca, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with two counts of driving while intoxicated; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, unregistered limited use vehicle, uninsured operation and license plate violation.
The incident occurred on June 17 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway in an intoxicated condition and intentionally obstructed a governmental function or prevented a public servant from performing an official function and operated a motor vehicle knowing or having cause to know that damage has been caused to the real property or personal property and leaving the place where the damage has occurred.
The case was adjourned for motions.