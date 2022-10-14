SMETHPORT, Pa. — Four years ago, Daniel Oaks II’s speeding car took one life and forever changed the lives of countless others.
On Thursday in McKean County Court, Oaks, 35, was sentenced by President Judge John Pavlock to 19 to 56 months in state prison on charges of homicide by vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, one count of involuntary manslaughter and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He was convicted at a second trial held in August, after a trial held last year ended with a hung jury, deadlocked on the most serious charges against him. At the 2021 trial, he was found guilty of the charge of recklessly endangering another person. McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer retried the case, obtaining a guilty verdict on all counts.
Oaks was the driver in a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 8, 2018 in Duke Center. Oaks’ girlfriend, Alyssa Hawk, 28, was killed in the crash, and Oaks, along with three bystanders — Cody and Sam Pearce and Justin McDivitt — suffered serious injuries.
Investigators said it was the speed of the car, which was estimated at 88 mph, that caused the injuries and damage. The defense argued at the first trial that a mechanical failure had caused the crash.
After Thursday’s sentencing, Rachael Hayden, Hawk’s sister, gave a statement to The Era.
“The DA and her staff did a wonderful job. We are thankful for all of the prayers we received from the community and continue to pray for all parties involved,” she said. “We look forward to keeping Alyssa’s memory alive in the Bradford community.”
According to police, on Sept. 8, 2018, a Subaru WRX — a sports car — driven by Oaks left the Y Bar in Duke Center, where Oaks was helping decorate for a fundraising event. The car went off the road near 610 Main St., struck a full-size pickup truck, pushing it into two side-by-side utility vehicles. The truck was pushed into McDivitt and the Pearces, who were standing in the yard, and it struck a porch, destroying it. Hawk was a passenger in Oaks’ car.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Oaks was represented at retrial by attorneys Anthony Clarke and Christopher Martini. The case was prosecuted by Shaffer and Assistant District Attorney Michael Alfieri.