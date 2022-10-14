SMETHPORT, Pa. — Four years ago, Daniel Oaks II’s speeding car took one life and forever changed the lives of countless others.

On Thursday in McKean County Court, Oaks, 35, was sentenced by President Judge John Pavlock to 19 to 56 months in state prison on charges of homicide by vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, one count of involuntary manslaughter and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social