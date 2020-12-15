OLEAN — For close to 10 years, the Dream It Do It Western New York program has instructed area students participating in the DIDI 500 project, which essentially teaches them how to build model cars powered by rubber bands.
As with projects conducted by DIDI-WNY this year, video instruction has been provided for the construction of cars due to social distancing needed to meet Covid-19 guidelines. In past years, students had attended St. Bonaventure University to construct the DIDI 500 vehicles for the competition.
The program was created in 2012 by the university’s ENACTUS Club, whose club members and area manufacturers would assist school students with building the little cars. Dream It Do It was created in past years with the premise of promoting STEM-related careers for students.
According to Evelyn Sabina, program coordinator for DIDI-WNY, teachers and students from schools in area counties have responded to this year’s program and requested 300 DIDI 500 kits, which were free of charge.
“The DIDI 500 has been running for the past eight years, introducing students to the exciting elements of manufacturing, including design, engineering, testing, marketing and more,” Sabina said. “We are certainly missing the personal interaction at St Bonaventure University between our students and area manufacturers. However, we hope this year’s hands-on experience will keep the interest in STEM-related careers alive during these difficult times.
“We have delivered kits (in paper bags) to area schools and doorsteps in our community, as well as daily visits to my front porch as parents, teachers and students pick up DIDI 500 kits,” Sabina said. “We had to figure out a different way to do it this year and we didn’t want to pause this or postpone it.”
With that in mind, Sabina and others with the program decided to use the video-instructed model used this past summer to show students how to create downhill dragsters. That project provided individual kits for students to work on at home with help provided through video instruction. That project culminated with races at the BOCES campus on Windfall Road in Olean.
“When I spoke with some of the teachers, some of them said they would like to have a classroom kit because sometimes the kids are doing hybrid studies — sometimes they’re in class, sometimes they’re home,” Sabina said of the current project.
Approximately 30 students from the summer downhill dragster program and Young Manufacturers program signed up for the DIDI 500 kits. In addition, more than 300 kits were provided to students at Portville, Oswayo Valley, Salamanca, Genesee Valley, Wellsville, Olean Intermediate Middle School and Olean High School.
Funds for the kits were used from the DIDI program budget. In addition, Sabina said Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Olean “generously donated a box of 1,000 paint sticks to use in the construction of the vehicles.
Sabina said Byron Ring, DIDI intern who has participated in the DIDI 500 the past five years, designed and built a model for a basic rubber band-powered car.
“Based on Byron’s design, we created a list of supplies, went through our existing supplies and purchased some more materials around town,” she added. “Byron, Dave Suain and Chris Napoleon created an instructional video, filmed by John Tomerlin, Sydney Stringer and Anderson Phillips.”
Sabina said teachers who included Joe Pleakis of Portville who ordered close to 100 kits and Mark Levine of Genesee Valley who ordered 60 kits “have been amazing, they’re really excited about having the students able to do something hands-on” in school or at home.
She said after the project is completed by the students, it is hoped they can find an outside venue in Olean after the holidays to conduct races for the vehicles.
Levine, who teaches middle school and high school technology at Genesee Valley in Belmont, said the kits came at a good time for him and the students. He said the high school students have been working remotely the past few weeks, while he meets in-person once a week with several eighth-grade sections.
“Kits like these are great because (they meet standards) for high school tech curriculum and transportation,” Levine said, noting the kits are used for his eighth-grade students.