OLEAN — When Chris Scott of Siemens Energy in Olean wanted a small 3D-printed model of a huge gas turbine created by the company, he knew that the local Dream It Do It organization had a student intern ready for the task.
The student intern used by the company was James Daley of Portville, a chemical engineering student who had participated in Dream It Do It projects in the past. The DIDI-WNY program, coordinated by Evelyn Sabina, promotes STEM-related careers for area students, while introducing them to the elements of manufacturing, design, engineering, testing and marketing, among others.
Sabina said the connection between Siemens and Daley was made last summer when Daley needed an internship. With that, she asked Scott if he had a project for the talented student. Daley had interned for DIDI for a few years, and had participated in the program as a middle school and high school student while attending Portville Central School District, where he graduated from in 2019.
Daley had also interned for Siemens in the office the previous summer.
“Both are very excited about the results, as well as what James learned in the process,” Sabina said of Scott and Daley. “This is just another example of how our community works together for a common goal: To encourage and inspire our talented youth.”
Scott, who is Siemens’ engineering manager in Olean, said the gas turbine, created by the company’s designers with computer aided drafting (CAD), was built in Olean. The turbine, approximately 12 feet wide by 20 feet long and weighing in at 20,000 pounds, was recently sent to a company in Grapeland, Texas.
“We create blueprints from all the 3D models, and I wanted to give James some experience with some of the 3D printers in the area,” Scott said of the project. “I thought, ‘Wow, let’s give James some opportunity with 3D printers using our models.”
The 3D printed model, which was created to scale, can be used in trade shows as the same turbine is being built all over the world by the global company.
“We could send James’ model to a 3D printer anywhere in the world,” Scott continued. “Perhaps we could show a client what their unit will look like.”
Scott said he was “thrilled when everything happened and we were going to be able to have interns at Siemens this summer.
“Through Evelyn, I was able to give James intern projects and guidance through Dream It Do It, which is awesome,” he added. “And just getting the experience of 3D modeling and using the computer, it’s the way we do our design work today … I think it’s good for (Daley) to get some mechanical experience.”
For his part, Daley said he was happy to be taken on by Siemens for the remote project, as in-person internship work wasn’t available this past summer due to the restrictions of the pandemic.
He said he is thankful for Sabina’s help in coordinating the project between him and the company. Daley noted there was a lot of work involved with the project, but appreciated the experience.
“I started in mid-summer, but I also had a semester of college (at (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) in the fall, so it took a lot longer than it should have,” he admitted.
In addition to Scott, also helpful at Siemens was Andy Hawkins who provided Daley with access to the CAD models of the turbine. He was also helped by the Boundless Connections technology center in Olean, after trying to create the turbine model using various 3D printers and software in the area. He said Sabina helped him connect to Boundless Connections, where he eventually took a technology class.
As for the advantages to his work with Dream It Do It, and the internship, Daley said there are many.
“I would agree there is a really important aspect to communication that went into this project,” he shared. “I wasn’t exactly given all the model parts and software, I had to reach out to one of the contacts in Siemens (Hawkins) … and I went everywhere to find the 3D printers.”
Those challenges ultimately helped him problem-solve issues at-hand, much like those found in many workplaces.