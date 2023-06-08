WASHINGTON — Dream It Do It Western New York, Inc., has received a $250,000 grant of $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor for job training and placement programs, Rep. Nick Langworthy announced Thursday.
“For decades, Dream It Do It Western New York has been at the forefront of empowering students with the essential skills and resources needed to thrive in our ever-evolving manufacturing industry,” Langworthy, the 23rd Congressional District Republican, said. “I’m proud to support this critical investment that will not only drive substantial economic growth but also open new doors to success for hard-working individuals and families throughout our region."
Since its inception in 2009, Dream It Do It Western New York has reached thousands of students in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties through a variety of programs including hands-on technology experiences, technology competitions, tours of manufacturing facilities and manufacturing technology-based presentations.
“We thank both Congressman Nick Langworthy, former Congressman Tom Reed and their staff members for securing this funding for the region and for being champions in support of the Dream It Do It initiative,” Todd Tranum, president and CEO of Dream It Do It Western New York and executive director of the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier.
“The Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier launched Dream It Do It in 2009 to create stronger engagement with schools in the region in effort to build a talent pipeline into manufacturing careers in the region," Tranum said. "Since then, the Dream It Do It program has fostered over 75,000 interactions with students, counselors and teachers through hands-on programming and experiences in a manufacturing setting."
Tranum said the federal grant support will enable Dream It Do It to build upon its successes and "to take our efforts to the next level and to expand programming further in the region.”