OLEAN — Dream It Do It of Western New York recently received a $35,000 grant to develop programming that introduces teens to the career possibilities available to them in the region.
Dream It Do It 2.0 will take teens on a test-run, using hands-on activities to learn new job-related and career-generating skills with the organization’s STEM 2035 clubs beginning in September.
The grant is part of Generator Z, an initiative launched in 2020 for teens to reimagine afterschool programming that is supported by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.
“It’s wonderful because this is sort of a next step for Dream It Do It. A grown up version,” said Evelyn Sabina, program coordinator of DIDI WNY. “A lot of these students had gone through the Dream It Do It 500, the Manufacturing Academy, but we thought we needed a hands-on program for the older students.”
Sabina said the Wilson Foundation had 1,000 students write about what they’d like to see or do in after-school programs. Then other students looked through what was written and came up with their own program ideas.
“Who better to say what they’d like to be doing after school than the stories?” she said. “One of them happened to be written by our DIDI interns, Byron Ring.”
Sabina said Ring has been part of DIDI for years and would now like to see a more “grown up” program aimed at older students. When she proposed it to the board, they suggested pursuing the program before even applying for the grant and approved the funds for the program.
“We did that back in the spring and had six students,” she said. “They met twice a week for two weeks over at JCC.”
September’s program, which will also consist of two meetings a week over two weeks, will be a combination of machining and welding, Sabina said. She said the project will be making metal stands for DIDI’s soap box derby program, something two students figured out how to do after looking at similar stands made for Portville’s soap box cars.
“That way it’s coming full circle,” she said. “They’re designing it, they’re creating it, they’re going to build it, they’re going to learn about welding and machining and in the end our soap box program will have some stands for the cars.”
Throughout the rest of the year, the 2.0 program will have other two-week focuses on other disciplines such as engineering, human resources and other non-technical focuses. Sabina said the program is going to limit six students per session, but if enough students are interested they will have two sessions of the same program going.
“We want them to make sure they get these hands-on experiences to see what a career would be like before they go on to college or university and majoring in a particular subject before finding out this is not what they’d like to do,” she said.
Sabina said the students will also have the opportunity to watch other professionals in the various STEM fields and get an insight into something they may be interested in.
If a success, Sabina said they hope to keep the 2.0 program going throughout the years. She said it will start from the grant from the Wilson Foundation but could continue for different disciplines.
“It’s just the beginning of what we hope will be a really exciting program in the future,” she added.