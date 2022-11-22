WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Holidays celebration on Saturday now includes the Chamber Holiday Drawings. A tradition that has drawn shoppers downtown during the holiday season for decades is back, but cash isn’t part of the prize.
This year the event will involve basket giveaways with local businesses contributing to every basket.
Bruce Thomas, head of the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “The Chamber is incredibly grateful to participating member businesses who have graciously donated various items to be placed in our holiday drawing baskets.”
He went on to say that a winner will be chosen each week during Hometown Holiday season and the baskets will increase in value each week. Those who want to participate should drop their entry ticket into a designated drawing collection box at a participating business. The entry should include the name phone number and e-mail of the contestant. While only one name will be drawn each week, participants may enter at any of the participating merchants.
Each Saturday that week’s winner will be announced at 4 p.m. on the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and on WJQZ 103.5 FM, 790 AM or WLS V 100.3 FM. Winners can stop into the Chamber to pick up their prizes.
The drawings start on Dec. 3 and continue through Christmas Eve.
The Chamber is also taking advantage of another tradition the plethora of residents who string white, red and green lights and inflatable characters to decorate their lawns. For the first time in many years, the Chamber has organized a Residential Decorating Contest to compliment the annual business district decorating contest. There are prizes for first, second and third places.
Karen Kania of the Chamber said that next year, depending on how well it goes this year, the contest may be divided into categories. For this year there will be only first, second and third as decided by a committee from the Chamber membership.
However, these folks aren’t just going to be driving around and picking just any ole decorated house as its blue, red or yellow winner. Those who want to be part of the contest, must register.
The judging will be Dec. 15 so contestants must get their names, and addresses into the Chamber office before then to be considered. Register in person at the Chamber office or call (585) 593-5080 to be part of the contest. Both village and town residents are eligible.
Winners will be contacted by Dec. 19 and winning houses will also be posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Winners will receive Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates, which may be used in any Chamber business, which includes businesses in Andover, Belmont, Bolivar Scio, Swain and Whitesville.