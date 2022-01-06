WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital welcomes Sharon Draper as its new senior director of nursing.
Draper comes to Jones from Noyes Health in Dansville, where she was most recently nurse manager of the intensive care unit.
“We are thrilled to have Sharon as part of the Jones Memorial nursing leadership team,” said Sandra Watkins, chief nursing officer at Jones. “She has a strong background in patient care and years of management experience. I look forward to working with her.”
A native of Australia, Draper began her nursing career as a traveling nurse and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the Australian Catholic University in Sydney. Attracted by the beauty of the Finger Lakes region and the reasonable cost of living, she accepted an RN position at Highland Hospital in 2006. After six years commuting from her home in Hornell to Canandaigua, she continued her career at Noyes as nurse manager of the ICU and a nursing supervisor.
She also worked as a clinical nurse educator and charge nurse manager. Draper is working on her master’s degree in health care and leadership at Western Governors University of Salt Lake City, Utah.
An enthusiastic traveler, Draper’s tourist destinations have included Singapore, India, Nepal and Mexico. An animal lover, she and her life-partner, Irene, have filled their home with rescue animals including five dogs and four snakes. Her other interests include riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle, cooking and gardening.