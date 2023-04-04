The Maryland Air National Guard has released its long-awaited draft final assessment on the low-flying training zone proposed for over the region, with few changes, but with a few revelations.
This training zone — with a ground area of 1.4 million acres — would be at altitudes of 100 feet to 7,999 feet, or realistically, between 100 feet and 500 feet, two to three minutes at a time, with two to four aircraft. The flights would be between 10 a.m. and noon, and 2 and 4 p.m., 170 days a year, including Saturdays.
The pilots with the Maryland Guard won’t be the only ones using the Duke Low Military Operations Area — the 177 Fighter Wing New Jersey Air National Guard, the 193d Special Operations Wing of Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the 113 Wing District of Columbia Air National Guard. The New Jersey and D.C. units operate F-16Cs. The Pennsylvania unit operates C-130s.
The draft claimed no significant impact by the proposal, saying there will be increased noise, but not enough to pass a threshold of “reportable noise” to the Federal Aviation Administration. Some livestock might be startled, and some conversations on the ground might be drowned out, which “can give rise to frustration and irritation.”
Carolyn Boser Newhouse, executive director of the Bradford Area Alliance, said her issues with the proposal have not been answered in this years-long process to date.
“I have concerns on the economic impact FCC approval of the Maryland National Guard’s application to own PA Wilds airspace will have on the future viability of our area,” Newhouse said. “We face many challenges in attracting and retaining a strong workforce. Outdoor recreation in the form of hunting, fishing, hiking, etc. is one of our primary attractions. This application, if approved, puts our quality of life, as well as our real estate values at risk.”
Linda Devlin, executive director of the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, agreed.
“The flights into this area will forever change the quiet and peaceful areas of the PA Wilds and the Allegheny National Forest,” she said. “People come here to visit in great numbers to get away from the noise of highly populated areas. These flights would have a negative impact on the tourism status of our destination, causing economic hardship to our small towns and businesses.”
Another concern was that local residents may not understand what this proposal will look like.
“This is not similar to the military training routes that occasionally fly overhead at nearly 8,000 feet above us,” Newhouse said. “The Low Duke MOA is about sustained maneuvers flying as low as 100 feet above ground level at least (but not limited to) 170 days a year, multiple times a day. We are not talking about an occasional plane flying by.”
One hundred feet is very low altitude for an airplane — it’s the same as about a third of a football field, or three school buses end-to-end.
“It is concerning that the Maryland National Guard has declined every invitation to come to our area to speak and explain their application,” Newhouse continued. “It is concerning that a cursory economic assessment has been completed but the Maryland National Guard has declined providing a more appropriate and detailed economic impact study which would require the Maryland National Guard to consider alternative and existing MOAs in their own state.”
Newhouse reiterated what the plan’s detractors have said from the beginning, that everyone is in support of the military.
“We all are in agreement that we want our military to be positioned to protect our country,” she said “It is also important that all viable options be considered and the necessary due diligence be performed that citizens living in the PA Wilds are not exploited simply because we are remote and are a rural location outside of Maryland’s constituency.”
The reasoning the Maryland Guard has given for needing to change the existing Duke MOA is because the U.S. Navy has decreased the amount of time an outside user is allowed to schedule in their space, 2015-16 at 25% time allowed, decreased time in 2017 to 2%.”
What are the more recent figures, Devlin asked. How much time is the Navy allocating, and can this be resolved before making changes that will impact this region?
Devlin said there is far too much valuable wildlife and too many protected or endangered bird populations in the region for the Guard not to do a full environmental impact study.
“In my opinion, a year-long environmental impact study needs to be undertaken to study bird and wildlife populations of the Allegheny National Forest and other areas in the PA Wilds before this change in the current status of the existing MOA should be allowed to move forward,” she said.
Further information in the final draft stated that noise vibrations from low-level flyovers can cause buildings to shake and windows to rattle, but experimental data and models have shown no structural damage. The flights will not be supersonic, and there won’t be any chaff or flare, the assessment noted.
Flights would not generate enough noise to damage hearing, and “would not be perceptible when compared to existing conditions,” the assessment read. “Exclusions and avoidance areas with minimum overflight altitudes would be established in certain places beneath the proposed Duke Low MOA, including population centers, wild and natural areas, state parks, and recreational areas.”
Because of the large area involved and the limited time an aircraft would spend at low altitudes, the assessment stated that for a person on the ground, “the time an aircraft was ‘overhead’ at any given point on the ground would be extremely limited (e.g., seconds to minutes per year).”
Also noted was a concern by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection about multiple temporary oil and gas drilling rigs that may stand more than 100 feet from the ground. The agency provided a map of where permits have been issued. Aircraft would remain 500 feet above all known or observed antennas or obstacles.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources raised concerns over “potential impacts to key recreational, historical, and tourist destinations, as well as the avoidance of impacts to raptor migration and elk rut. In addition, coordination with the Pennsylvania Wilds Center indicated that the region hosts the largest wild elk herd in the Northeast. Low altitude avoidance and noise sensitive areas for the proposed airspace would be identified in the local flight instructions for pilots. Pilots would be instructed to avoid these locations … to enhance flight safety, noise abatement, and environmental sensitivity.”
The assessment also noted that when the Duke Low MOA was not in use, it would be returned to the stewardship of the FAA.
“The Duke Low MOA would only be activated on an as-needed basis and then returned to the FAA when not in use — allowing for continued responsible stewardship of the regional airspace, allowing use by others when not needed for training exercises, and helping to minimize potential conflicts with other users,” the report read.
Cleveland Air Traffic Control would have procedures in place to give priority to emergency helicopters needing the airspace.
Copies of the draft final assessment are available on the internet at https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/ and at Bradford Area Public Library, Coudersport Public Library, Barbara M. Brown Public Library in Emporium and Green Free Library in Wellsboro.
The comment period for the final assessment is open until May 17. Written comments may be submitted to Kristi Kucharek, National Guard Bureau, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762-5157 or via email to NGB.A4.A4A.NEPA.COMMENTS.org@us.af.mil