Dr. Seuss and chickens

Children pet one of Mike Morton's favorite chickens from Sundance Kids Farm of Ellington, Chautauqua County, on Saturday during a program celebrating Dr. Seuss at the Olean Public Library. Morton used stories to teach children about the lives of chickens and he showed his famous chicken that lays green eggs. There was also a guest appearance of Thing One and Thing Two, as well as snacks and crafts.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

