ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. René Hauser has been named dean of the School of Education at St. Bonaventure University.
Hauser’s appointment came after a national search. In January, she replaced Dr. Latoya Pierce as interim dean, who had taken on that role in June 2021 after the retirement of Dr. Lisa Buenaventura.
Hauser has taught in the School of Education since 2004, serving as director of the Differentiated Instruction program from 2009 to 2019 and the Inclusive Special Education programs since 2019. She’s also taught extensively in the undergraduate Elementary Education program.
“I am excited about Dr. Hauser’s appointment,” said Dr. David Hilmey, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “She has served the School of Education very well as the interim dean this spring and immediately demonstrated the leadership qualities and commitment to Bonaventure that is necessary for success.”
Helmet said Hauser’s decision making and commitment to the students and faculty make her an ideal choice to lead the school.
“Her knowledge and leadership, including her role in continuing NCATE and now CAEP accreditation, will be invaluable as she takes on the role of dean,” he said.
St. Bonaventure is accredited by the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) and has applied for initial accreditation through the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).
Hauser said she is “honored to serve and looks forward to continuing my good journey” at the university.
“I’m excited to have been part of such an amazing group of educators and am thankful for the privilege of serving them in this leadership role,” she said. “Our School of Education is vibrant and growing. The faculty and staff work together to prepare the next generation of teachers, leaders and counselors who are highly skilled and making a positive impact in their communities.”
Outside of the classroom, Hauser has served in a number of roles at St. Bonaventure, most recently as chair of the Faculty Senate since 2020.
She has been the Assessment and Accreditation Coordinator for the School of Education since 2011 and co-director of SBU’s Center for Attention, Learning, and Memory since 2020; and she chaired SBU’s Graduate Council from 2016-2019.
Hauser has served on more than two dozen committees during her time at St. Bonaventure, including University Planning Commission Graduate Excellence Task Force, Middle States Steering, Student Affairs, Grievance, Disability Awareness, COVID Academic Contingency, Honors Council, Handbook, Women’s History Month, Technology, Institutional Review Board, Academic Program Evaluation, NCATE Steering, Keenan-Martine Grant, Lenna Visiting Scholars, and CODAH Review Board.
She’s been honored at St. Bonaventure with the Professional Excellence in University Service and Leo E. Keenan Jr. Faculty Appreciation awards.
Hauser earned her bachelor and master’s degrees from Buffalo State and doctorate in Special Education from the University at Buffalo. She also earned a certificate of advanced study in Educational Leadership from St. Bonaventure.