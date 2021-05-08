OLEAN — Within minutes of starting out Saturday from War Veterans Park, dozens of people had already lined up to help in the search for Cole Geise, many carrying donations of water and boxes of snacks.
"It gets worse and worse every night that he's gone," Steve Geise, Cole's father, told WGRZ's 2 on Your Side Saturday.
There were no new developments in the search as of Saturday night.
Saturday's turnout to help the search, Steve Geise said, was the largest turnout yet, and he told WGRZ that family members are grateful for the support.
"That's the part that gives you hope," he said. "You have so many people who are still willing to come out and help us look for Cole in a situation that no parent ever wants to be in."
Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky said a search was conducted Saturday by a McKean County, Pa. K-9 unit in different areas of the city. New York State Police divers also searched the Allegheny River, along with other law enforcement units and volunteers.
A more detailed description of Cole's appearance was provided by his mother, Cassandra Geise, who said Saturday that people were standing in line to register and look at a map before heading out.
Geise is 22 years old, 6-5 and about 215 pounds and has been described as autistic. He was last seen May 2 wearing a dark gray, zippered jacket with ECKO written on the front, blue jeans; a black cap that had words written in black along the red trim; a black undershirt with either white lettering or an image on it; and size 15 white sneakers with black writing on the toes. He may be carrying a plastic bag, as none of his bags are missing, his mother said.
If anyone sees Geise, authorities ask that they immediately call the Olean Police Department at (716) 376-5677 or his father, Steve, at (716) 307-0259. Do not attempt to approach him or subdue him, Olean police have said.
If you are joining the search either on your own or in an organized group, post where you have been, at https://www.facebook.com/groups/913413632785877, as many sites are being explored that have already been cleared.
There were more than 2,700 members of the Facebook group as of Saturday evening.
A post can be made immediately at WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons Network’s public group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/441742197266788.