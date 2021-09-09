OLEAN — Signups for the second Allegheny River Running Fest are still open with dozens all ready to hit the starting line.
Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, said Thursday that signups for the half marathon, 10K run and Kid’s Dash will remain open until race day on Saturday for those late to the party.
“We have 84 currently, which is lower than last year,” Yanetsko said. “I’m assuming that most races are back in (after COVID cancellations) and they may have stayed close to home.”
The first wave of half marathon runners will step off at 9 a.m. from War Vets Park, with the 10K runners to follow at 9:30 a.m. The final event of the day will be the 100-yard Kids Dash at 12:34 p.m.
Drivers in Olean should be aware that city police officers will be manning the intersection at South Barry and East State streets starting at 9 a.m. for the runners to cross.
The event coincides with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and several moments of silence will be held to commemorate the attacks. The race timing company will have moments of silence at the times of impact and building collapses throughout the morning on Sept. 11, 2001: 8:46 a.m.; 9:03 a.m.; 9:37 a.m.; 9:59 a.m.; 10:03 a.m.; and 10:28 a.m.
Colors of the ARRF for this year will be the patriotic theme of red white and blue. The event will also recognize the best dressed patriotic participant with a $25 Shop Olean gift certificate AND $200 will be donated to a local fire/police department of their choice.
At the finish line, competitors will enjoy food, fun, music and Sven the squirrel, the mascot of the event. Local master carver Eric Jones will be featured at the ARRF and will be carving up a pumpkin in a surprise form for all to enjoy from 11 .m. to 1 p.m. Dana Boser, GOACC member and licensed massage therapist will be at War Vets Park for complementary pre- and post-race sessions for participants from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For those who want to avoid the crowds or can’t make race day, a virtual registration option is available. Register and run the route any time between Saturday and the end of the month. Race organizers will mail out official race swag next week.
To register for the runs, visit https://alleghenyriverrunningfest.itsyourrace.com. All registrations for the half marathon and 10K must be done online.
Registration for the half marathon is $90, while the 10K registration is $65.
Entry fee for the Kids Dash is $10 and includes the ARRF swag bag, a ARRF running buff, a participant medal and a meal voucher for $5 to be used at the ARRF that day. To register, call 372-4433 with runner name, age and payment, or register online at shop.oleanny.com.
Packets for those who register can be picked up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight at Four Mile Brewing, 202 E. Green St.; as well as at the park beginning at 7 a.m.