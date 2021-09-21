OLEAN — Dozens of cases of COVID-19 have reported in Cattaraugus County schools since the school year began.
County health officials are not sure of the rate of vaccination of students ages 12-18 in the school districts, but have found about 72% of teachers and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Monday reports that Pfizer had found its COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective in children between ages 11 and 5 was “great news.” The vaccine, which still needs emergency authorization from the FDA, could be available starting by the end of October.
“This is great news, especially since there are a number of children who are becoming infected with COVID-19 and some are becoming seriously ill, of which, a few are being hospitalized after contracting this virus,” Watkins said. “If the study is correct, that the Pfizer vaccine is effective in this age group, it is another preventive measure that can be used to help decrease the spread of the virus and reduce the hospitalization that is occurring in children.”
Watkins said that two adolescents in the county are currently hospitalized and one is in the hospital intensive care unit. None of those hospitalized are under age 12. There are currently 24 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Watkins did not offer a list of schools where there have been positive COVID-19 tests or an up-to-date number of cases. Schools are required to submit daily reports through NYS School Report Cards, which are included in county totals. The state Health Department School Report Card site has been down for the past few weeks for updating and are not currently publicly available.
School districts do weekly COVID-19 testing. Teachers may opt out of the testing if they are vaccinated.
Nationwide, about 50% of students 12-18 have been vaccinated.
Watkins said the school testing was going OK, with some schools using their own medical staff for testing. “The Cattaraugus County Emergency Services will assist schools in testing students and staff in the near future,” he said.
“For the most part,” he said, “schools are abiding by NYSDOH requirements for masking in schools,” Watkins said.
Also, the FDA has put a hold on a proposed third shot of the vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) except for people over age 65 and those who are immune compromised. The health department is already working on those plans.
“This is only for the two mRNA vaccines, the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines. The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met on Friday and reviewed the booster data for the Pfizer vaccine and sent their recommendation over to the FDA for approval,” Watkins said. “It will also have to go to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices who will send their recommendations over to CDC for approval.”
He said the vaccine booster data for Moderna will be reviewed by these committees later this month. “The booster data for the J&J vaccine is still being collected and should be ready for review by the FDA sometime in October.”
Meanwhile there were 28 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
That follows 34 cases reported since Friday, bringing the total to 6,735 cases.
Another death was reported over the weekend, bringing the number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to 116. There were 18 new cases reported Saturday and 16 on Sunday.
There are now 24 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19, up four from Saturday.
The health department is following 215 active cases and 711 people in contact quarantine.
There have now been 3,441 cases of COVID-19 reported in the southeast part of the county, 1,253 in the northeast, 1,177 in the southwest and 864 in the northwest. The cases have included 3,594 women and 3,141 men.
There are 35,572 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 36,645 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 57.4% of the 18 and older population and 47.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Monday’s daily positivity was 4.5%, the seven-day rolling average is 5.7% and the 14-day rolling average percent positive is 6.5%.
Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.