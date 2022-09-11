OLEAN — Organizers were pleased with the participation of the Allegheny River Running Fest, held for the third year.
In total the Running Fest held Saturday at War Veterans Park and sponsored by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce had 59 participants across three divisions, including two doing their runs virtually, one from Australia.
“Adding an additional 5K division this year at the suggestion of past year participant, Joelle Perry, definitely generated more interest in the event,” Erica Dreher, member services manager at the Chamber. “Joelle as well as her husband and both sons supported the event all running the 5K route and taking home top finisher prizes for their age divisions.”
The race registrant traveling the farthest was also in this division, Cheryl Hannon of Anchorage, Alaska, in town for her father-in-law’s 100th birthday celebration. Jen Tyra of Olean came in as Fastest Finishing Female with a time of 25:11. The Fastest Finishing Male was Ryan Lohr of Orchard Park crossed the finish line with a time of 17:25.
The 10K race saw 19 participants cross the finish line. Fastest Female was Leslie Buckley of Wellsville, finishing in 52:46. Fastest Man went to David Kendzior of Allegany, finishing the 6.2-mile race with a time of 45:12.
The Running Fest’s third division — the half marathon — had 25 participants. Finishing with a time of 1:44:55, the Fastest Female was Angela Castle of Olean.
“I’m really happy that we have this local half marathon here in Olean,” Castle said. “I enjoyed running it the first year in 2020 and was thrilled to be the first female finisher. In 2021, I was expecting my daughter, so I didn’t run but I still wanted to be involved.”
She volunteered at last year’s event and said that having the chance to support other runners was very rewarding.
“I was excited to return to racing this year,” Castle said. “Coming in first place for the women again was great. I hope this event continues to grow. I’ll be looking forward to it next year.”
Fastest Male finisher was Jim Park of Buffalo with a time of 1:33:56.
The event also recognizes the last person to complete the half marathon — definitely not a joke, but to honor the determination and grit of the last through the timing system. This person is awarded the Last Squirrel Award, going to Angelique Plata of Toronto.
This year’s ARRF activities included Lisa Ralston of Me Life Love, offering some stretching, sound therapy and yoga sessions. Dana Boser, a licensed massage therapist, was also on hand to offer both pre- and post-race massage sessions.
Genesis House had activities for children and the GOACC offered its 2nd Annual Kids Dash. After-race refreshments were sponsored by Four Mile Brewing Co.
“Plans have been a part of the ARRF from day one to include more vendors at the park geared toward overall wellness, post-race activities, music and more,” Dreher said. “It’s a work in progress.”
Event committee member Jessica Weinman, who volunteered her time helping to direct runners along the course this year, chatted with participants at the after party. She found that most feedback was positive and suggested that when the committee meets to start planning for the 2023 event, “we look at the route, possibly basing it out of Gargoyle Park and utilizing the entirety of the Allegheny River Trail, making it easier for runners to navigate.”
A competitive runner herself, Weinman noted, “this would also create a flat, fast run for those looking to get a personal record.”
Dreher said the committee will wrap up in late October and then get to work on some of the early duties of the 2023 event — securing the date in race calendars, the timing company and locations. The tentative date for 2023 is Sept. 9.
Race results are up and loaded on the website itsyourrace.com — search for the Allegheny River Running Fest. Participants are encouraged to view their results and print off their race certification and their running photos as they approached and then crossed the finish line.
Next up for the Chamber are several more events: Oct. 8 StrOlean, Nov. 3 Annual Dinner and the Nov. 25 Santa Claus Lane Parade.
For more information on the ARRF or other Chamber events and activities, call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.