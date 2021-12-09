OLEAN — The Social Ministry Group at Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean has been arranging a cookie giveaway for years for the Olean Food Pantry.
In order to bag and tag between 10,000 and 12,000 homemade cookies between now and Christmas, they need the cookies — and that’s where you can help.
“Last year 1,002 dozen cookies were baked, bagged, tagged and gifted,” said Tammy Aaron, president of the group, who’s helped organize the event for years. “(They) were greatly appreciated.”
Last week, they bagged and tagged 203 dozen donated cookies, making about 271 dozens that have been delivered to the pantry to date.
The group is asking for donations of any amount of home-baked cookies that anyone would like to donate. The cookies are accepted at the church, which is located at 6 Leo Moss Drive in Olean, are can be picked up by calling (716) 560-5235.
Every Sunday after church, a few parishioners and friends get together and bag the week’s donations of cookies into assorted dozens and take them to the pantry. Aaron said that they can always use more help.
Individuals and groups that are interested in baking cookies, bagging or helping with the holiday cards, can call (716) 372-1914.
Whether you’re baking or buying this holiday season, think about helping out another family with a little holiday joy — in the guise of a cookie.