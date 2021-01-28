ALBANY (TNS) — State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan and more than 90 Buffalo-area restaurants have filed a petition challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive orders that have required restaurants and bars to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The petition, filed in state Supreme Court in Erie County on Wednesday, alleges the governor’s order, issued in November as coronavirus cases began surging in western New York, is not supported by “findings, studies or evidence.”
”There is no valid or sound scientific or medical rationale for prohibiting restaurants from operating between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. while allowing supermarkets, malls, and other businesses with large numbers of customers from operating during these hours,” the petition states. “This is particularly the case here, where restaurants were already subject to (state health department) guidance designed to mitigate the risk of COVID- 19 transmission.”
The petition alleges Cuomo’s order is an “abuse of discretion” and both arbitrary and capricious, and that is has caused undue hardships on the restaurants and bars affected by the curfew. Restaurants and bars that violate the order face the potential of having their liquor licenses suspended, among other penalties.
The restaurants and Gallivan assert the directive also violates the Equal Protection Clause of the state Constitution because other businesses, including big box stores, to operate during the hours that restaurants must shut down.