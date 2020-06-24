CUBA — Dozens of area residents took to the streets against racism and police brutality on Wednesday in the village — the latest area community to host a Black Lives Matter rally.
Around 70 people — ranging from young children to senior citizens, but organized by high school students — marched to chants of “Black Lives Matter” and others through the streets of Cuba against police brutality in the wake of the deaths of Blacks including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Co-organizer Averi Saulter, who recently graduated from Cuba-Rushford High School, said she was encouraged by the turnout and how the marchers got their message across as she led the chanting from the front of the column.
“This was never meant to be negative,” she said. “We only want to improve the situation of everyone in the nation.”
She and other speakers noted the youth in attendance — the bulk of the demonstrators were school-age youths — as a good sign for the future.
Starting at the Cuba Circulating Library and marching through the streets, the demonstrators came to the gazebo at the Veterans Memorial, where several speakers gave short speeches and nine minutes of silence was observed — symbolic of the nine minutes which a Minneapolis police officer is accused of kneeling on the neck of Floyd before the latter died.
Rihana Burciaga, who recently moved to Cuba from Los Angeles, said she was proud of her new home.
“Being here today really did prove that wherever you are, you stand up for yourself, no matter what,” she said. “It’s been so warm and welcoming here. I really feel safe here.”
Burciaga, who is Black, said that many Blacks even in rural areas think about how their race is treated daily.
“Every single moment of our lives is wondering, ‘What should I do? What should I not do? … How should I wear my hair? What shoes should I wear?’” in order to not provoke racist reactions, she said, down to tensing up every time she passes a police car in a speed trap out of fear. “It impacts our daily lives.
“We should not have to feel that we are less than,” she said, adding the movement is not meant to set aside other races in favor of Blacks, but to finally equalize them.
“It’s all about love for everybody,” she added.
Suzanne Flierl Krull, executive director of the Cuba Cultural Center, said she was encouraged by the turnout.
“It doesn’t matter if there’s 60 of us here or 1,000,” she said, adding the message is the important part. “People are calling for an end to the evil that is racism.”
Moving beyond protesting, Krull encouraged the attendees to stand up to oppression, to lend their talents to local nonprofits trying to make the community a better place and to listen to minority voices. She also encouraged the attendees to learn more about their community and the history of the various peoples who have populated it.
One member of the crowd shouted out that the area was along one of the routes of the Underground Railroad, used to ferry escaped slaves to freedom in the North or into Canada.
“Don’t ever take one step back,” Krull added.
Cuba-Rushford High School teacher Jason Stupp said that in the daily grind of teaching, “as educators, it gets hard to remember who we are,” adding that seeing the youth involved “reminds me why I became an educator.
“When everybody else is curled up in a ball, when everybody else is just sitting behind a computer afraid, just look at how many people are out in this small town,” he said. “This is how you make change.”
He said if the students are serious, there needs to be more than slogans and tackling simple issues like removing statues of Confederate leaders who fought for slavery 160 years ago.
“We can tear down some statues, but what do we put in its place?” he said, adding that going after the root of racism is needed. “We need to kill the roots. We need to take our communities back.”
The protest remained peaceful through the march and rally. Cuba Police Chief Dustin Burch spoke to the demonstrators before the march began, encouraging them to remain safe, peaceful and to ignore profanity if anyone accosted them along the route.
A group of five people bearing “Blue Lives Matter” signs — a phrase used in support of police as a critical reaction to Black Lives Matter — gathered at the corner of Main and South streets as the demonstration marched past. There appeared to be little to no interaction between the groups.