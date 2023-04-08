Dozens attend TCAC’s ‘Catching Fire’ opening reception

OLEAN — More than 70 people attended the Tri-County Arts Council’s opening reception April 1 for its new show, “Catching Fire,” featuring the ceramics from a collaborative at Scott Creek Fire-Place.
“Catching Fire,” on display in TCAC’s Peg Bothner Gallery, showcases the process, pottery and people from Scott Creek Fire Place in Sheridan.
The kiln site is nestled among grape vineyards on an old horse pasture with a creek flowing through its backdrop. Here, Marv Bjurlin gathers woodfire potters around the hearths of six kilns at this privately-owned site. Potters find their intrigue with clay, wood and fire in a communal atmosphere of work and play.
Potters include Bjurlin, Linda Currier, Lisa Eppolito, Elliott Hutton, Ann Janik, Marcia Merrins, Anne Mormile, Sherry Nugent, Kevin Raymond, Alberto Rey, Jessie Simmons and Sarah Zielonka with more than 100 pieces of pottery.
TCAC officials thanked ACME Business for supporting this opening reception as well as the anonymous donor who provided drinks for the opening, which was catered by Fusion on Main.
“Catching Fire” runs through May 6 at TCAC, 110 W. State St., Olean. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
TCAC is actively looking for a catering and drinks sponsor at its next opening reception on May 13. For more information, visit.tricountyartscouncil.org.