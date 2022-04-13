DOT to rehab Hinsdale bridge; lane closures on Route 16
HINSDALE — The New York State Department of Transportation announced that bridge rehabilitation work will begin on a portion of Route 16 in the town of Hinsdale.
As a result, lane closures will occur.
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, motorists should expect to encounter lane closures northbound and southbound between Gile Hollow Road/Flanigan Road and Old Route 16. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.
The work is expected to take approximately four months, although inclement weather could delay operations.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.