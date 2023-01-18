ORCHARD PARK — Denis and Lisa Kranock were presented Wednesday with the keys to a wheelchair-accessible van that will allow them to drive their daughter Gabby just about anywhere she wants to go.
Gabby, 18, of Cuba, was struck in early September by a car a drunk driver's vehicle crashed into along Route 417 in Portville. Her friend Kayden Belleisle, 19, who was standing in a front yard with Gabby, was also hit by the hurtling car and died from his injuries. A second friend was injured, although not seriously.
Gabby’s injuries include damage to her spinal cord which have left her paralyzed below the shoulders. She had many surgeries in Erie County Medical Center and rehabilitation before returning home last week.
Cards poured into the hospital, which were credited with helping to keep her spirits up. A GoFundMe page started by a family friend has raised more than $29,000 to be used toward the family medical bills.
Tuesday’s event at West Herr Chevrolet of Orchard Park was organized by Hope Rises founder Kate Glaser, who said she contacted West Herr after an anonymous donor gave her group $20,000 toward a wheelchair-accessible van for Gabby.
A man contacted Hope Rises and said he saw a posting about Gabby on social media and wanted to help the Kranock family, Glaser said. West Herr matched the $20,000 gift.
The Kranocks rarely left their daughter’s side since she was hospitalized. She was able to return home about a week ago where she continues her rehabilitation. The van will also make it easier to get to medical appointments.
Denis Kranock thanked everyone responsible for the van and said it couldn’t have come at a better time. Gabby, who was a starter on the Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team, wanted to attend Senior Night next week and the van will make that much easier, he said.
“She would have been playing Senior Night," he said, adding, “We appreciate it,” on behalf of his wife and Gabby. “It’s a step forward for Gabby.”
His daughter is being home schooled, he said. “For now school comes to her. Right now she’s home schooled two hours a day” and remains on the high honor roll. She plans to graduate in June.
Gabby “has got some real good spirit,” her father said. She has a good attitude. “She has her down days, too.” Today, he said, “She’s got a smile on her face. Right now it’s one day at a time.”
Since Gabby found out about the wheelchair-accessible van, “she’s ecstatic about it,” Denis told reporters, “So she can get out and enjoy and see things.” She’s looking forward to “a Sunday drive.”
A representative from Main Mobility agreed, saying, “Life has changed, but the life isn’t over.”
Denis Kranock said the senior basketball game “will be the maiden voyage” for the van if his daughter can wait that long.
Matt Laser of the West Herr marketing department said the company is glad to be part of the Western New York community that takes pride in helping the Kranock family. “It’s something that touches our hearts,” he added. The family, he said, “are real good people.”
The Chevrolet SUV was outfitted by Main Mobility with a Braun Ability lift.
Glaser said her group was “so proud to be able to help give Gaby and her family” some more mobility.
Denis wore a hooded sweatshirt with a message on the back: “I wear green for Spinal Cord Injuries Awareness” and "#Gabby Strong n the front. His wife’s sweatshirt read #Gabby Strong inside a heart.
A Little Genesee man, Skyler Hess, 20, was indicted on 10 counts in the accident that killed Belleisle and severely injured Gabby.
He has pleaded not guilty in Cattaraugus County Court to the charges that include criminally negligent homicide, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault; driving while intoxicated and first-degree reckless endangerment.