Donors gift wheelchair-accessible van to Gabby's family

Lisa and Denis Kranock (right), watch as a wheelchair-accessible van gifted to the Cuba family is driven from an Orchard Park dealership Wednesday. The van will give more mobility to their daughter, Gabby, 18, who was hospitalized until recently and remains paralyzed below the shoulders from a September accident in Portville. 

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ORCHARD PARK — Denis and Lisa Kranock were presented Wednesday with the keys to a wheelchair-accessible van that will allow them to drive their daughter Gabby just about anywhere she wants to go.

Gabby, 18, of Cuba, was struck in early September by a car a drunk driver's vehicle crashed into along Route 417 in Portville. Her friend Kayden Belleisle, 19, who was standing in a front yard with Gabby, was also hit by the hurtling car and died from his injuries. A second friend was injured, although not seriously.

Donors gift wheelchair-accessible van to Gabby's family

Denis Kranock of Cuba, Gabby's father, is interviewed by reporters at West Herr Chevrolet of Orchard Park Wednesday where he and his wife, Lisa, accepted the give of a wheelchair-accessible van to help give their daughter more mobility. She returned home last week after being hospitalized from a September accident that left her paralyzed below the shoulders.
Donors gift wheelchair-accessible van to Gabby's family

West Herr and Hope Rises helped arrange for a wheelchair-accessible van for Lisa and Denis Krancok of Cuba (center) the parents of Gaby Kranock who was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Cuba in early September. She was recenetly released from the hospital. At left is Matt Laser of West Herr and Kate Glaser of Hope Rises is at right.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social