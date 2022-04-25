District IV legislators to meet May 3
ANDOVER —District IV legislators have scheduled their district meeting for May 3 at 7 p.m. in the village of Andover offices at 35 E. Greenwood St. in Andover.
This meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. If there are any specific topics you would like to have addressed, please let one of your District IV legislators know, and they will try to provide a speaker.
Please give notice of this meeting to your town and village board members, as well as to members of the public, and encourage everyone to attend.
Everyone is welcome to attend even if they do not live in District IV.