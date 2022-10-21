ALBANY (TNS) — New York's second-highest court on Thursday upheld a state tax tribunal's decision to deny Walt Disney $6.3 million in royalty income exclusions tied to the company's foreign affiliates — money it now owes the state.

In a 5-0 decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court's Third Department in Albany rejected Disney's arguments that the tribunal had unconstitutionally discriminated against interstate and foreign commerce.

