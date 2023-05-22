OLEAN — Despite the intermittent rain Saturday afternoon, the 2nd annual Directions in Independent Living Wine Walk was a resounding success, bolstering the spirit of Olean.
Officials said over 100 participants took part in the event, proving once again the power of community and a shared love for fine wines.
“As the community came together to support Directions in Independent Living, the day was a wonderful reminder of our shared commitment to making our city a great place to live and enjoy,” said Keith Adkins, Agency Development Director.
While the weather may have been less than optimal, the enthusiastic attendees enjoyed wine tastings offered by a diverse group of vendors. The walk took place in the Union Street area, starting from Lincoln Park and continuing on to each vendor’s location.
“Despite the weather, the participants enjoyed two tastings at each stop and partook in the additional benefits of discounts, coupons or specials from some vendors and businesses,” Adkins said.
Walk stops included SerenHippity Crafts, Merritt Winery, Ask Design Jewelers, Freedom Gypsies Winery, East State Wine & Liquor, Little Mountain Winery, Beef ‘N’ Barrel, Fulkerson Winery and Four Mile Brewing. Each of these businesses braved the weather and made this event possible, creating memorable tasting stations.
Directions also extended heartfelt thanks to every participant who purchased a ticket, which helps maintain and improve programming.
“Each attendee made the best of the day and added to the event's convivial atmosphere, ensuring that a good time was had by all,” Adkins said. “Once again, we raise our glasses to the beautiful city of Olean, our amazing vendors and the attendees who made this event a great success.”
Directions is already looking forward to next year's event, hoping to see both new and familiar faces joining them for the 3rd annual Wine Walk. For more information, visit oleanilc.org or call (716) 373-4602.