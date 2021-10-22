Directions in Independent Living is planning an online, peer-to-peer support group for parents to be held the third Wednesday of each month starting in November.
Directions, which offers mental and behavioral health services to hundreds of youth and adults, realized an interactive forum was needed to help parents cope with the strain the pandemic and other factors have placed on them, their children and families.
Christine Hoff, a youth and educational advocate at Directions and a family advocate, will facilitate the open forum which supports sharing and communication among parents.
“The parenting support group will offer relief to parents and be a place where they are supported as the heroes they are,” she said.
Hoff said parents are under enormous pressure, especially due to COVID-19, and that pressure is tugging at the fabric of the family. She said it is an enormous challenge to raise children during the pandemic and in the face of so many current problems.
“We are here to champion the parents as much as the children,” she added.
The Cattaraugus Youth Bureau has reported there are as many as 1,300 at-risk youths in Cattaraugus County. Kate DeGroff, Youth Bureau director, said that figure is about half of a more realistic estimate due to insufficient reporting related to COVID-19.
“We have found the root cause of many of the children’s challenges stem from a combination of systemic factors which parents may need support in addressing,” Hoff said.
“And, because Directions’ supports the kids by supporting the whole family, we decided to offer this peer-to-peer support group to give parents a place to connect with other parents for support and greater understanding of the issues they – and we all — face,” she continued.
The parenting support group is not therapy but may be able to offer referrals to professional mental health services in the community upon request.
The first group meets at noon Nov. 17. For an online link or more information, contact Hoff at choff@oleanilc.org or (585) 307-3004.