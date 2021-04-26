OLEAN — If you’re working from home and want to make your home more office-friendly, Directions in Independent Living may have the office desk you need at an affordable price.
Desks are only $50, and other items include office desks, chair, computer carts, filing cabinet, end tables, metal desktop file holders.
All items are on sale at Direction’s Holiday Park Center location, 2626 W. State St., Suite 202, Olean. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
As more of Directions’ staff is also working from home, the agency is consolidating office space and needs to find a good home for some of its well-cared for office furniture.
Photos of sale items can be found at https://www.facebook.com/DILunplugged/. For questions, call (716) 378-9438.