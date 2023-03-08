OLEAN — The second annual Directions in Independent Living Wine Walk is set to return May 20, organizers announced.
This year’s event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Union Street corridor. The cost is $35 per participant, and includes a bracelet, passport and wine glass.
Each vendor or business will offer two tastings at each location. There will be Hors d'oeuvres offered at some of the booths as well as some vendors/businesses offering discounts, coupons, or specials for their stores or eating establishments.
Participants must be 21 or older, and they are asked to finish all wine and rinse glasses at each stop. By law, participants are not allowed to walk away from the booth area with an open container with alcohol still inside it.
The registration table for the Wine Walk opens at 12:30 p.m. and will be located in Lincoln Park in the corner by the sign. No wine will be served until 1pm.