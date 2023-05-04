OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living will host a pair of fundraisers over the next month, including a Wine Walk on May 20 and a golf scramble June 9.
The wine walk, set for 1-4 p.m., will be held in the Union Street area. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park, with participants receiving bracelets, passports and wine tasting glasses. Participants must be at least 21.
Each participant will receive a wine tasting glass with their ticket purchase, and each vendor or business will offer two tastings. Participants are asked to finish wine and rinse glass at each stop due to open container laws. There will be hors d'oeuvres offered at some of the booths as well as some vendors/businesses offering discounts, coupons or specials for their stores or eating establishments.
Tickets are $35 each and are available online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/202winwal/event/856392/.
Directions staff will also be at Raymor & Flannigan from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the group’s work and offer Wine Walk tickets for $5 off the face value.
THE AGENCY’S annual charity golf scramble will return June 9 at the Allegany Hills Golf Course.
Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m., with the cost set at $75 per player or $300 for a foursome. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate and enjoy a day of fun, friendly competition and camaraderie, all while supporting a great cause.
Local businesses are also being sought for sponsorships.
Directions officials reported the 2022 event, held at Ischua Valley Country Club, was a resounding success thanks to participants, sponsors and the club.
To register or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Caitlin Metler at cmetler@oleanilc.org.