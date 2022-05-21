OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living, an advocacy center in Olean and Wellsville, is supporting Alec Wankel’s cross-country cycling event, the Journey of Hope.
Directions’ goal is to help raise awareness for Wankel’s cause and is seeking help from the community. For Wankel to participate, he must raise $3,000 by June 1.
Directions’ mission is to help those with disabilities live more independent lives. Wankel’s cross-country cycling event raises that awareness, spreading a message of positivity, and providing support for those with disabilities across the country.
A native of Duke Center, Pa., Wankel was introduced to the agency by his sister, Cortney Lathrop, representative payee coordinator at Directions. Wankel, an alumnus of the Eta Lambda chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at SUNY Brockport, is a finance major at St. John Fisher College and a midshipman of Naval ROTC in Rochester.
Those who would like to donate to Wankel’s journey can donate directly to his page by visiting, www.classy.org/fundraiser/3666747.
Wankel's cross-country trip will begin in San Francisco, heading east and ending in Washington, D.C., by Aug. 14. The ride starts in early June and teams will be traveling from 3,663 to 4,370 miles. Along the way Wankel's team will make stops in various cities to conduct “friendship visits."
“This is our opportunity to have a one-on-one with the various individuals we aim to help the most,” Wankel said. "When I decided to join this opportunity, I really thought of it at first as a way to allow me to experience the jewels of the country while meeting fellow brothers from different walks of life."
After some reflection, however, he said it came to him that the journey would be more than that.
“This trip is a chance to impact hundreds of lives without even speaking a word," he said. "It is about giving those who feel separated or different because of an uncontrollable ailment that they are not different, that they are human no matter what and they deserve the same quality of life and life experiences anyone else might have.”
Wankel added that his goal to raise enough money for others by inspiring them to "live their lives and provide perspective, that life is worth living and it only requires heart.”
Journey of Hope started with one man in the summer of 1987 — Bruce Rogers from the Chi chapter (Stetson University) rode from Florence, Oregon, to Norfolk, Virginia. The next year, James Karlovec from the Delta Sigma chapter (Bowling Green State University) led a 21-man cycling team across the country.
Today, 100 brothers of Pi Kappa Phi participate in this quest to raise money and awareness by traveling three different routes that on average ride 75 miles per day, across a combined 30 states and 12,000 miles. After each day's ride, the team gathers for a “friendship visit," an event that allows the team to interact with people with disabilities and promote a greater understanding of the person and their true ability.
Annually, the cycling trip raises approximately $600,000 and reaches 100 million people through social media.
To show support for Wankel's trip, Directions will host a 5K Walk/Run/Ride July 17-23. Details will be released in upcoming weeks. Check the Directions website at www.oleanilc.org or its Facebook page, Directions in Independent Living, Inc.