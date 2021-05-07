OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living is seeking visual artwork portraying the joy and exuberance of athletic ability by artists with disabilities for an art competition which runs through June 11.
Artists with disabilities of any kind and any age are encouraged to submit artwork depicting athletic abilities of running, walking and riding anything on wheels despite a disability.
The winning artwork will be used in promotional materials for a virtual 3.1 Mile Run/Walk/Ride which will run July 26 through Aug. 1, marking the historic July 26, 1990, passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Entries in the art competition will be accepted through June 11. Winners will be announced June 21.
The Tri-County Arts Council will partner with Directions in Independent Living in adjudicating the art entries. While only one design will be selected for use on event promotional materials, all entries are valued and will be exhibited in the front window of the Tri-County Arts Council Clay Studio at 110 West State St., in Directions’ 512 West State St. front windows, posted on Facebook and submitted for publication.
The art competition and Virtual 3.1 Mile Run/Walk/Ride are celebrating the additional civil and social freedoms people with disabilities have due to the passage of the ADA 31 years ago. Freedom of expression in both the arts and athletics are emblematic of this historic legislation.
The Virtual 3.1 Mile Run/Walk/Ride invites everyone from throughout the Southern Tier and beyond to participate virtually on Facebook with photos and videos of their participation in the event. Fee per individual is $10. Families including children and pets may participate for a group fee of $20. All entries may purchase a tee shirt depicting the art selected for the event.
For an entry form or more information, visit the Directions website at www.oleanilc.org or call (716) 378-9438.
Artwork can be emailed to victoriakearns@oleanilc.org or dropped off at Directions’ offices at 2626 West State St., Suite 202, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.