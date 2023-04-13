OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living has announced its 2nd annual Wine Walk will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 along the North Union Street area.
Interested participants must pre-register. Tickets are $35 each and include wine tastings at each location and a commemorative wine glass. Must be 21 or older to sign up.
The registration table for the walk will be located in Lincoln Park at the corner by the State and Union streets intersection by the sign. Pick up bracelets, passports and wine glasses at the table beginning at 12:30 p.m. No wine will be served until 1 o’clock.
Each vendor or business will offer two tastings at each location. Due to open container laws, wine glasses must be emptied and rinsed out before walking away from the booth area. There will be hors d’oeuvres offered at some of the booths as well as some vendors/businesses offering discounts, coupons or specials for their stores or eating establishments.
For more information, call (716) 379-8670 ext. 8833, email wadkins@oleanilc.org or visit oleanilc.org.