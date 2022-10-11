OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living, Inc., will hold its second annual Hats, Mittens, Socks, and Scarfs Drive through Dec. 23.
Organizers said the drive will allow Directions to give back to the community, noting that some area adults and children are in dire need of these items to help them stay warm and healthy this winter.
Officials are seeking donations of newly purchased hats, mittens and gloves, socks, and scarfs, with distribution set for after Jan. 3. Those looking to donate should bring their items to the Directions office at 512 W. State St. If donors prefer, they may make a monetary donation at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/warmdrive/event/858812/ or scan the QR code on the event flyers posted throughout the city.