FRANKLINVILLE — Directions in Independent Living will host a golf scramble Aug. 27 at Ischua Valley Country Club, 8093 Route 16.

Registration is at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. not Norman will play at 2 p.m.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social