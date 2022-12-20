OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living, Inc., is conducting its 2nd annual Hats, Mittens, Socks and Scarfs Drive through Friday.

"Some of our area adults and children are in dire need of these items to help them stay warm and healthy this winter," the agency said in a press release. "We are asking for donations of newly purchased hats, mittens/gloves, socks, and scarfs. We will begin to distribute these items after Jan. 3."

Donation items may be brought to the Directions office located at 512 W. State St. Those who prefer to make a cash donation to be used to purchase more needed items may do so online at: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/warmdrive/event/858812/

Donors may also use the QR code on Directions' event flyers that are distributed or posted throughout Olean.

