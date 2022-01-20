OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living invites local businesses to join in spreading the love from Jan. 31 through Feb. 11 by participating in a Valentine’s Day Raffle in their restaurants or businesses.
“Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to spread the love for those with disabilities or have been impacted by COVID-19 or who just might need a lift,” Krissy Wagner, executive co-director of Directions, said.
Businesses are encouraged to participate in this fun-loving initiative by selling $1. Valentine raffle tickets for a romantic gift basket valued at more than $100. Directions will provide businesses with Valentine raffle tickets on which patrons may write their names and contact information. A collection box also will be provided for the raffle tickets near the check-out counter.
On Feb. 11, Directions will collect the baskets of Valentines. The drawing for the winning valentine raffle ticket will be live-streamed on Directions Facebook, www.facebook.com/DILunplugged, and the winner will be called. In return for participating, Directions will promote each business on its Facebook with information about each business, its location, website, and retail specialty.
To participate, please contact Victoria Kearns, development specialist, at (716) 378-9438 or victoriakearns@oleanilc.org on or before Jan. 26.