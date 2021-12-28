OLEAN — The home of Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School could be auctioned off in February if the Buffalo Diocese’s latest plan to sell the property is approved by a federal bankruptcy judge.
The Walsh Foundation, which raises and spends money on the school’s behalf, has offered $300,000 for the property and agreed to act as the stalking horse bidder in a competitive court-approved process, the Buffalo News reported last week.
But if the foundation is outbid, it’s unclear where Walsh will end up.
In addition to Archbishop Walsh, which has 46 enrolled students, the property also houses Southern Tier Catholic School, with 128 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, according to state Department of Education data.
Since 1959, the Archbishop Walsh campus has been on North 24th Street, seen from West State Street traffic. The foundation first tried to purchase the property in 2019 on the school’s behalf, negotiating a $150,000 sale with the diocese.
The sale halted in early 2020 when the diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Under the terms of bankruptcy, any property sales are subject to court scrutiny.
When the committee of unsecured creditors claimed the foundation’s offer didn’t reflect the true value of the property, the diocese was forced to scuttle the private sale plan, the Buffalo News reported.
Attempts to contact Walsh officials for comment were not returned as of Monday evening.
Diocese lawyers revealed in court papers last week that the diocese received another offer of $300,000 on the property earlier in 2021 from a private developer, but with zoning-related contingencies. The foundation agreed to match the price without contingencies.
In the bidding process, a stalking horse bidder helps drive up value to guarantee against low-ball bids. The diocese has proposed other bids must exceed the stalking horse bid by $65,000 to qualify, according to the Buffalo News.
Diocese spokesman Gregory Tucker told the News other bidders were unlikely to be interested in the property because of its location and the amount of work it needed. He also acknowledged some uncertainties with the proposed sale given the Chapter 11 process.
Tucker said a benefactor has offered to assist the foundation in acquiring and updating the building. He said selling to the foundation will relieve the diocese of significant upkeep costs while putting the school in the hands of the community and benefiting students.
The diocese owns nearly 40 properties worth at least $16 million. The Archbishop Walsh campus is among several high school properties still owned by the diocese years after it ceded direct control of the operations of the schools to independent boards.
More than 900 people have filed claims against the diocese in bankruptcy court, accusing priests and others of childhood sexual abuse and seeking compensation. The property values and proceeds from the sales could likely be used in negotiating a global settlement with the committee of unsecured creditors that represents abuse claimants.
Bids on the Archbishop Walsh Academy property must be received by noon Feb. 14, according to the diocese’s bid guidelines as spelled out in court papers.
If the diocese receives two or more qualified bids, it will hold an auction on Feb. 15 open only to the qualified bidders and the Walsh Foundation.
If there are no qualified bids other than the stalking horse bid, the diocese has asked the court to allow it to deem the foundation the successful bidder and move ahead with a sale hearing on Feb. 17.
The diocese’s lawyers said a prompt sale of the property was a “potentially fleeting opportunity to convert a financial burden into cash to support the administration, and ultimately the resolution, of this Chapter 11 case,” the Buffalo News reported.
Diocese officials have said the Archbishop Walsh building needs an expensive new roof and other repairs. Lawyers also said in court papers that selling to the foundation is in the best interest of the diocese estate and its creditors.