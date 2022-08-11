OLEAN — The Archbishop Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic School building and property at 208 N. 24th St. are for sale, the Diocese of Buffalo announced.
But while a “For Sale” sign is posted out front near West State Street and the property is listed online at Howard Hanna Professionals, Walsh/STCS officials assure the sales process offers clarity on the future — and a fair chance at potentially retaining the building that has been the Catholic school’s home since 1959.
“Honesty is the best policy, and the honest answer is the official sales process is good news to our beloved private Catholic school,” said Frank McAndrew, Walsh/STCS board president, in a post on the school’s website. “In fact, we are very excited for this opportunity.”
McAndrew said school officials understand families and community members may have concerns at this stage, but assured the school is not closing and there is no chance the upcoming school year will be disrupted.
“We have received assurances from the Diocese of Buffalo that this school year can and will be completed in the current property,” he said.
Howard Hanna lists the building and property for sale at $300,000. Its description indicates the main building has more than 54,000 square feet, sits on more than 11 acres of land and the parking lot has room for 70-plus vehicles. The school building includes a gymnasium with lockers and a stage, a cafeteria, an extra wing that was used as a convent, a full basement and a large athletic field.
Since 1991, the Walsh Board of Trustees has leased the property from the diocese. In an effort to gain greater independence of the physical space, McAndrew said the board has made several good-faith and fair-market value offers to purchase the property over the past five years, but “such efforts have been stonewalled at every turn.”
In February 2020, the diocese first filed for bankruptcy. McAndrew said the bankruptcy court seems to have deemed the sale of the property necessary. By listing the property in this way, he said the diocese is trying to relieve itself of ownership responsibility while the courts aim to maximize financial returns for victims of clergy abuse.
“Our focus throughout this whole process has been to act in the best interest of our students,” McAndrew said. “We believe the first and best use of this property is to continue to operate our school. We’ll continue to work toward that goal.”
MEANWHILE, the school will open the Volpe International Residence Hall, located at the front of the campus near West State Street, and house its first cohort of boarding students this fall.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Walsh/STCS and local officials — and some of the hall’s first residents — was held Thursday.
“We’re not just here for the local families,” McAndrew said. “We’ve worked hard to transform this school into an international destination. This fall, we have six students coming from Japan. At Walsh, we bring together all cultures, and we work to understand each other.”
Rich Esposito, one of several Walsh representatives present, said the dorm represents Walsh’s next step of advancement into international understanding at the school, in Olean and beyond.
“We’re excited to have our Japanese guests with us, and we’re very excited to have them stay in our new international dorm and be at Walsh for school,” he added.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, who issued a proclamation on the hall’s opening from the city, said Walsh/STCS is an important part of the community.
“On behalf of the city, I extend my best wishes and express my confidence in the future success of Archbishop Walsh Academy and the international students who will be residing in Olean in the International Residence Hall,” he said.
Walsh/STCS expects to enroll at least 150 children from the pre-K Montessori program through 12th grade to start the 2022-23 school year. The school maintains a 100% graduation rate, 94% of graduates are college-bound and many go on to attend some of the most selective colleges and universities in the country.
“When students graduate from Walsh, they’re ready for the tests they’ll face in college and the real world,” McAndrew said. “They’re ready to go.”
McAndrew also noted many eligible Bradford, Pa. families and Seneca Nation members can attend Walsh/STCS under scholarships and trusts covering 75-to-100 percent of tuition.
“For so many kids — for the young men and women of our future — traditional education systems are leaving them wanting and needing more,” said Walsh/STCS Principal BethAnn Owens. “Wanting to be more than a number, needing to be more than a test score. We provide high-quality academics with faith-based values.”
The Walsh/STCS administration thanks its current families and benefactors for continuous support through this lengthy legal process.
“Regardless of any potential real estate transactions, the strength of Walsh/STCS is not a building, it is the people that live out and share our mission,” McAndrew concluded. “We’re confident in this process. We will continue to stand as the regional standard of academic excellence.”