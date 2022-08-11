Diocese lists Walsh/STCS property for sale

The Archbishop Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic School building and property at 208 N. 24th St. are for sale, the Diocese of Buffalo recently announced. A "for sale" sign from Howard Hanna Professionals is posted in the front lawn near West State Street.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The Archbishop Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic School building and property at 208 N. 24th St. are for sale, the Diocese of Buffalo announced.

But while a “For Sale” sign is posted out front near West State Street and the property is listed online at Howard Hanna Professionals, Walsh/STCS officials assure the sales process offers clarity on the future — and a fair chance at potentially retaining the building that has been the Catholic school’s home since 1959.

Archbishop Walsh Academy will open the Volpe International Residence Hall, located in front of the campus near West State Street, and house its first cohort of boarding students this fall. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Walsh and local officials — and some of the hall’s first residents — was held Thursday.

