BUFFALO — A former Olean Catholic priest is one of seven identified by Diocese of Buffalo officials on Thursday has having substantiated abuse allegations levied against them.
The Rev. Ralph P. Federico, who died in 2007 at the age of 80, was identified by diocese officials.
Times Herald records indicate he was at St John's parish in North Olean in the 1960s. Court records from Chautauqua County indicated two lawsuits filed for individuals under the state Child Victims Act for actions alleged to have taken place in the 1970s at St. John’s Church of Jamestown.
Parishes and the diocese have been involved in at least three lawsuits related to allegations against Federico under the Child Victims Act.
The act, signed into law in 2019, opened up a one-year window for lawsuits to be filed against those accused of abuse beyond the previous statutory time limits. After being extended by executive order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-year extension was signed into law in 2020. The window closed Saturday with more than 9,000 such lawsuits filed statewide, with upward of 35 lawsuits filed against some individuals.
Bishop Michael Fisher accepted the reports on Thursday, which were generated by an independent review board established by the diocese.
One living priest, Donald J. Lutz, was reported as having substantiated allegations. Officials reported Lutz has been assigned to permanent administrative leave, barred from representing himself as a priest or presiding over Sacraments. He is also subject to a monitoring program.
Six dead priests were included in the report with substantiated reports: Reverend Daniel G. Duggan, Federico, the Rev. Edward L. Kazmierczak, the Rev. Leo F. Reddy, the Rev. David V. Roche, and the Rev. George J. Brennan.
Allegations against the Rev. Paul M. Nogaro were not substantiated, and he was allowed to return to active duty.
Those with substantiated allegations have been added to a list of priests made public by the diocese. To date, the list includes 78 priests. The majority of the priests -- 48 -- are dead. Of those with substantiated allegations, 10 are subject to one allegation, while 68 are subject to multiple allegations.