OLEAN — Dinner orders for Genesis House’s annual For the Love of All virtual gala are due Feb 8.
The gala will be held Feb. 16 and participants have the option to pick up a dinner between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. from one of three different Olean restaurants — Old Library, Century Manor and Brother's Bistro.
Meal choices from The Old Library, starting from $15, are are filet mignon, chicken marsala, salmon, pesto pasta or kids pasta. All adult entrée items come with a side salad and the chocolate tuxedo cake.
The Century Manor meal choices, also starting at $15, include steak frites, smothered chicken, Godzilla tuna, and kid's mac and cheese. All adult entrée items with come with a side salad with signature house dressing and the homemade bread pudding with an amaretto caramel sauce.
From Brother's Bistro, starting at $15, dinner options are beef kabob, chicken tikka, coconut crusted grouper, veggie kabob, and kid's chicken tenders. Dinners include salad with dressing and dessert.
Additional tickets for the giveaways are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The gala will be livestreamed on Facebook for drawings at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 16. Winners will be able to pick up prizes at the Genesis House on South Berry Street during normal business hours after the Gala during the week.