OLEAN — Dinner orders for Genesis House’s annual For the Love of All virtual gala are due Feb 8.

The gala will be held Feb. 16 and participants have the option to pick up a dinner between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. from one of three different Olean restaurants — Old Library, Century Manor and Brother's Bistro.

